Marthanda Varma still on, according to Rana Daggubati

By Express News Service

Two years back, it was announced that Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will appear in a big-budget historical drama based on the life of Marthanda Varma, titled Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, to be helmed by veteran Malayalam filmmaker K Madhu.

Rana, who was in Kerala recently to promote his new Tamil film, Kaadan (Aranya in Telugu; Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi), has confirmed the project is still in development and attributed the delay to the extensive research. The actor seemed hopeful about the project going on floors once the pre-production work has been completed.

At the time of the announcement, the names of VFX supervisor Chuck Comisky (Avatar), composer MM Keeravani (Baahubali), and Resul Pookutty were attached to it.