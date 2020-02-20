Trance trailer: Character study or mind-bender?

By Express News Service

If the first video song (‘Noolupoya’) from Trance revealed what Fahadh Faasil’s character is in the film, the newly released trailer doesn’t give a clue about what the film’s plot is. All we can surmise from the footage is that it’s going to be a stylish and, possibly, trippy ride.

The neatly edited trailer does a nice job of introducing us to the film’s other principal players apart from Fahadh, namely Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon—most of them looking dapper and spouting lines like, “I’m not in your reality”, or, “There are two kinds of people—masters and slaves”.

Going by some of Fahadh’s lines in the film, some have already started speculating that his character Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker, is based on Osho while some others are wondering if it’s a trippy mind-bender. It remains to be seen whether these speculations will come true when the film comes out in theatres today.