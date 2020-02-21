Biju Menon-Manju Warrier film 'Lalitham Sundaram' starts rolling

By Express News Service

We recently reported about Manju Warrier’s brother Madhu Warrier making his directorial debut soon.

The film titled Lalitham Sundaram has commenced shooting. Manju and Biju Menon play the film’s main leads.

Manju and Biju are coming together after over twenty years. They have previously acted together in Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu and Pranayavarnangal.

The film, scripted by Pramod Mohan, is jointly bankrolled by Manju’s production house Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

P Sukumar is behind the camera and Lijo Paul is handling the editing. Bijibal will compose the tunes to the lyrics by Harinarayanan.