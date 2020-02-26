'Kurup' is a special film for me, says Sobhita Dhulipala

By Express News Service

Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays a major role in Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam film 'Kurup', said the film is very special for her. In a statement put out by Sobhita following the film’s wrap up, the Made in Heaven actor said the Srinath Rajendran directorial is “eccentric and endearing at once” and praised cinematographer Nimish Ravi, art director Benglan, Dulquer, and the entire team for their efforts.

“It’s a wrap on Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once,” she wrote. “What makes my experience intimate is that it caused/coincided with—perhaps unknowingly, a growth spurt in me as much emotionally as creatively. I have had distinct landmark moments in my life that have been character-building. This is one such affair. Immense beauty, learning and joy in my heart as we call it a wrap on Kurup.”She concluded her note with, “Cheers to cultural diversity, cheers to the truth of imagination, cheers to the courage that stays consistent.”

Sobhita made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 and has since then been part of several impressive projects such as the Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven and Telugu thriller Goodachari. She recently made her Malayalam debut in Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, albeit in a Hindi-speaking role. Kurup, which is based on the exploits of the still-absconding criminal Sukumara Kurup, will have Dulquer appearing in different get-ups. The film’s stellar ensemble cast also features Indrajith Sukumaran as a cop hot on the trail of Kurup while Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne reportedly play Kurup’s associates. Palakkad, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Ahmedabad, and Dubai were the filming locations. Bankrolled by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, it is expected to hit theatres in May. An official announcement in this regard is awaited.

