First look of Dileep in Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan released

We had recently reported that Dileep will be playing a middle-aged man in Nadirshah’s next film Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan.

The first look of Dileep in character was released by the makers yesterday.

The script is by national award-winning writer Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum).

Dileep is paired opposite Urvashi in the film which is being touted as a light-hearted entertainer. The two actors are joined by Anusree Nair, Swasika, Harishree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Hareesh Kanaran, and Jaffer Idukki among others. Anil Nair is behind the camera. Nad Group is producing the film whose shoot is currently in progress.

