Mammootty-Manju Warrier film launched on New Year

Mammootty’s first collaboration with Manju Warrier was launched yesterday. The thriller, helmed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, is yet to get a title.

The other actor to join the film is Nikhila Vimal, who has confirmed her involvement. Jofin has previously worked as an assistant of director Jis Joy.

No other details of the project have been revealed yet. There are reports that Mammootty is essaying the role of a priest. Producers Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan are jointly producing the film. Akhil George (Adventures of Omanakuttan) is the director of photography.