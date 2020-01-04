What’s in a name? Dilieep knows better

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Various film personalities have changed their names following numerology. The latest addition to the list is actor Dileep if the first look poster of his new movie which was released on New Year is an indication. Instead of Dileep, his name is mentioned as ‘Dilieep’ in and as ‘Keshu, Ee Veedinte Nadhan’.

Sources close to the actor confirmed that New Year onwards, the actor will use the name Dilieep in the title cards, posters and promotional billboards. “However, he has not instructed us yet to change the name on his social media pages,” one of them said.

It is also learnt that the actor, who is not having a good time in his film career as well as personal life following the actor abduction case, has changed the name as per the instructions of an astrologer. In Malayalam industry, though many stars have changed their names after entering the film field, a few of them have altered or changed their names as per numerology.

The notable name changes as per numerology in Malayalam cinema was the one made by director Joshy who changed the name to Joshiy in 2004. The name of the ace director was written as Joshy till the release of his movie ‘Runway’ with Dileep in the lead.

Joshiy, Romah and now Dilieep

Joshiy’s previous two movies -- Dubai and Praja -- were flops, which prompted Joshy to try a name change as per numerology. After changing his name, Joshy has directed 17 films with the name Joshiy.

His recent directorial venture was ‘Porinju Mariyam Jose’ (2019).

Another actor who changed the name recently is ‘Notebook’ fame Roma, who had gone out of sight from movie circles abruptly. She has changed the name now to Romah in her bid to make a comeback.

Though he changed his name before entering the tinsel town, cricketer Sreeshanth has changed his name to Sreesanth.