Arjun Ashokan to headline 'Member Rameshan 9th Ward'

By Express News Service

Arjun Ashokan will be starring in Member Rameshan 9th Ward, a political drama written and directed by newcomers Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul.

Gayathri Ashokan plays the female lead in the film which has Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon, Indrans and Shabareesh Varma in supporting roles. Boban and Moly are producing the film under the banner of Boban and Moly Entertainments.

Eldho Isaac (Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam) will crank the camera and Deepu Joseph will edit the film with Kailas Menon composing the music.Last seen in Stand Up, Arjun Ashokan will next appear in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Manoj Vasudev’s Khajuraho Dreams.