Jeethu Joseph’s 'Ram' begins filming, Mohanlal joins sets

By Express News Service

Mohanlal has joined the sets of 'Ram', his second collaboration with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. In the first picture from the set, Mohanlal is seen with acclaimed Hindi actor Adil Hussain. The film, which is Jeethu’s follow-up to Thambi, went on floors on Sunday.Ram sees Mohanlal paired opposite actress Trisha for the first time. The latter, who plays a doctor in the film, is making her second appearance in Malayalam after Hey Jude (2018).

Indrajith Sukumaran has been cast in an integral part while Adil Hussain appears in a small, yet crucial, role. The film also stars Durga Krishna and Sai Kumar. The big-budget film is being touted as an action thriller spanning multiple countries, with filming set to happen in locations such as Cairo/Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s Big Brother will be hitting theatres by the end of this month.