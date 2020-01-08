Jude Antony injured in film location

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Film director and actor Jude Antony was injured while shooting for Malayalam movie ‘Varayan’ in Kuttanad on Monday evening.

According to Binu Murali, production controller, Jude suffered a leg injury while boarding a boat at Chithira Kayal in R Block. “When he was boarding a boat for shooting a scene for ‘Varayan’, he slipped and injured his leg. The location of the film is the church premises of Joseph Murickan in Chithira paddy polder and there is no boat jetty near the church. The boat was anchored at the outer bund and the lack of facility to board the boat caused the accident,” Binu said.

Siju Wilson and Leona Lishoy are the main actors of the film produced under the banner of Sathyam Cinemas. Jijo Joseph is the director. Jude was admitted to a private hospital in Alappuzha and administered first aid. He is continuing on the set to complete the film in which he is portraying the character of a Christian priest.