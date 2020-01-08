The directorial debut of Dileep's brother gets title

By Express News Service

Anoop

A few months ago, it was announced that Dileep’s brother Anoop will be making his directorial debut. The film, which is being bankrolled by Dileep’s production banner Grand Productions, has been titled Thattassery Koottam.Arjun Ashokan is playing the male lead in the film which also features Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Ganapathi, and Priyamvada among others. The screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Santosh Echikkanam.

Jithin Stanislaus, who shot Rajisha Vijayan’s June, is behind the camera while V Sajan is working on the editing. Anoop began his career in film editing, production and distribution before deciding to venture into direction. Meanwhile, Dileep is working on Nadirshah’s next Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan.