Home Entertainment Malayalam

2 States release set for Valentine’s day

Filmmaker Jacky Kumar’s debut feature stars Sharanya R and Manu Pillai.

Published: 10th January 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

2 States 

2 States 

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After debuting in Tovino Thomas’ Maradona, actress Sharanya R is back with her second film, a romantic comedy titled 2 States, which is scheduled for Valentine’s Day release. Incidentally, another former co-star of Tovino, Manu Pillai, is playing the male lead.

The actor made his debut in the Theevandi. 2 States has been directed by newcomer Jacky S Kumar, who tells us the film has no connection to the Hindi film of the same name. “We used that title because it’s about a Tamil girl who enters the lives of a young Malayali man, his father, and grandfather. It’s about the events that follow the elopement of the young couple.”

Vijayaraghavan plays the grandfather while Mukesh plays the father. Indrans appears in the role of a judge. Jacky calls it a “simple, fun family movie”, adding that they didn’t cast any actors just for the sake of comedy. “Most of the comical moments come from the interactions between Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan and Shammi Thilakan. There is an interesting climax twist along with some real-life based incidents added to the mix,” says the director.

Tamil actors Arul D Shankar and John Vijay (Lucifer) will also be making appearances, the latter in a cameo. 2 States has been shot in North Paravoor, Mala, and Pazhani. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Sagar Das, and cinematography by Sanjay Harris. Naufal M Thameem and Sulfikar Kaleel are producing under the banner of Renaissance Pictures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2 States Manu Pillai Sharanya R
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp