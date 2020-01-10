2 States release set for Valentine’s day

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

After debuting in Tovino Thomas’ Maradona, actress Sharanya R is back with her second film, a romantic comedy titled 2 States, which is scheduled for Valentine’s Day release. Incidentally, another former co-star of Tovino, Manu Pillai, is playing the male lead.

The actor made his debut in the Theevandi. 2 States has been directed by newcomer Jacky S Kumar, who tells us the film has no connection to the Hindi film of the same name. “We used that title because it’s about a Tamil girl who enters the lives of a young Malayali man, his father, and grandfather. It’s about the events that follow the elopement of the young couple.”

Vijayaraghavan plays the grandfather while Mukesh plays the father. Indrans appears in the role of a judge. Jacky calls it a “simple, fun family movie”, adding that they didn’t cast any actors just for the sake of comedy. “Most of the comical moments come from the interactions between Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan and Shammi Thilakan. There is an interesting climax twist along with some real-life based incidents added to the mix,” says the director.

Tamil actors Arul D Shankar and John Vijay (Lucifer) will also be making appearances, the latter in a cameo. 2 States has been shot in North Paravoor, Mala, and Pazhani. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Sagar Das, and cinematography by Sanjay Harris. Naufal M Thameem and Sulfikar Kaleel are producing under the banner of Renaissance Pictures.