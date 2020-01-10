Mammootty’s political drama 'One' to release by March-end

By Express News Service

The shoot of Mammootty’s political drama One has been completed. As per sources, the film is likely to arrive in theatres by the end of March to early April. Mammootty plays a fictional Chief Minister named Kadakkal Chandran in the film.

Scripted by Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Santosh Vishwanath, One is among the year’s most eagerly awaited films.

Its stellar cast features Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal-fame Mathew Thomas Bankrolled by Sreelekshmi R under the banner of ICHAIS Productions, the film has been shot by Vaidy Somasundaram and edited by Nishadh Yusuf. Gopi Sundar has composed the music.