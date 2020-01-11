Shane Nigam to start dubbing for Ullasam from Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following his meeting with the executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), actor Shane Nigam will start the dubbing for the movie Ullasam from Saturday. The actor has agreed to the instructions of AMMA president Mohanlal, who had asked him to finish the dubbing. “Lalettan (Mohanlal) informed us that Shane is ready to dub for the movie.

We have asked the producers of Ullasam to make the necessary arrangements. Shane will start the dubbing at 5pm,” said Kerala Film producers Association president Rejaputhra Renjith. He said the producers had made it clear that they will not pay Shane any extra amount than the `25 lakh mentioned in the agreement.