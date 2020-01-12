Venu Nair’s Jalasamadhi to be screened at various international film festivals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam film Jalasamadhi, directed by Venu Nair, has been selected to be screened at various international film festivals. The film, written by Sethu, was screened at the International Film Festival of Ahmad Nagar held at Maharashtra on January 3.

It has been selected for the 18th Third Eye Asian Film festival to be held at Mumbai in the first week of March, Lift-Off Film Festival to be held in US and fourth Chatrapathi Sivaji International Film festival to be held at Pune this year.

Moreover, the film has also been selected as a finalist in the KIMFF International Film festival held at Slovakia in Central Europe. This is the second recognition that the film received from a foreign film festival.

Jalasamadhi discusses about ‘thalaikoothal’ (Senicide), an evil practice of pouring water on the head of the elderly and allowing the person to die of pneumonia, which is reported to have still been practised in the remote areas of Tamil Nadu. The movie also portrays the crass commercialisation and the use and throw attitude which is rampant in the society. Tamil actor M S Bhaskar donned the leading role. The film is produced by Venu Nair under the Venu Nair production banner.