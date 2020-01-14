AJ Varghese's 'Uriyadi' to release on January 17

By Express News Service

After Adi Kapyare Koottamani, director AJ Varghese is back with Uriyadi. Three of the actors from Adi Kapyare Koottamani—Aju Varghese, Vineeth Mohan, and Bijukuttan —are reuniting in Uriyadi. Manasa Radhakrishnan plays the female lead. The film is set for release on Friday.

Set in Thiruvananthapuram city, the comical film revolves around a police residence and the relationships of the cops living inside them. Dinesh Damodar has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Sreenivasan, Siddique, Baiju Santosh, Sudhi Koppa, and Indrans feature in pivotal roles.

Naizam Salam, Rajesh Narayanan and Sudheesh Sankar have bankrolled the film which has been photographed by Jemin J Ayyaneth and edited by Karthik Jogesh. Ishaan Dev has composed the music to the lyrics by BK Harinarayanan and Anil Panachooran.