Mammootty’s next thriller titled 'The Priest'  

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s upcoming film with debutant Jofin T Chacko has been titled The Priest. The first-look poster revealed Mammootty’s titular character in a hooded cassock against the backdrop of a church. The film is said to be a thriller with script and dialogues co-written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon, based on a story by Jofin.

Unveiling the first look poster of my new movie @ThePriestMovie pic.twitter.com/RBnyOZNnbP — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 12, 2020

Filming of the anticipated project, which teams Mammootty for the first time with Manju Warrier, is currently underway. Nikhila Vimal has been confirmed to appear in the film in addition to Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyyappan, and Baby Monica (Kaithi, Raatsasan). Jagadish, Ramesh Pisharodi, and Madhupal are also reportedly part of the cast.

Akhil George (Iblis) has been roped in as director of photography while Shameer Muhammed is on board as editor. Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu are jointly producing the film.



The Priest is among Mammootty’s confirmed early releases in 2020 apart from Shylock (January 23) and One (March-April).