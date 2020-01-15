'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam' is an intense love story: Deepak Parambol

Sajin Shrijith By

After playing an interesting supporting character in Manoharam, Deepak Parambol is once again back in a lead role, for director Shyju Anthikad’s new film, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam.

Speaking to us about the film, Deepak calls it an ‘intense, inter-caste love story’. The film is set to release on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Based on a story and screenplay by playwright A Santakumar, it has Deepak playing a character with a strong emotional base.

“It’s a serious subject, but not too serious. I’ve heard that Santakumar’s plays are quite intense and that he often deals with various issues in them. Naturally, this quality can be found in the film too,” says Deepak.

Deepak is depicting his character in two time periods, with slight changes to his makeover. On the impetus behind picking the film, Deepak says, “I found it to be an interesting subject in terms of performance, as the role carried enough scope for me to perform. This role certainly required some serious effort.”

Prayaga Martin plays the love interest. A first-look poster featuring the two actors in a sombre moment has been released online. The film also has Shine Tom Chacko and Lal essaying important characters. Indrans plays the dad of Deepak’s character while Sudish plays Prayaga’s.

Rajeev Kumar is backing it under the banner of Bioscope Talkies. Antonio Michael shot the film which has been edited by V Saajan. The shoot took place in Kozhikode, Kanyakumari, and Ajmer.

Aside from Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam, Deepak has completed shooting for Instagraamam, a web series directed by Mridul Nair. The makers are currently on the lookout for the right OTT platform to release it.

