Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam' is an intense love story: Deepak Parambol

Based on a story and screenplay by playwright A Santakumar, it has Deepak playing a character with a strong emotional base.

Published: 15th January 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Deepak Parambol

Mollywood actor Deepak Parambol

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After playing an interesting supporting character in Manoharam, Deepak Parambol is once again back in a lead role, for director Shyju Anthikad’s new film, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam. 

Speaking to us about the film, Deepak calls it an ‘intense, inter-caste love story’. The film is set to release on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Based on a story and screenplay by playwright A Santakumar, it has Deepak playing a character with a strong emotional base.

“It’s a serious subject, but not too serious. I’ve heard that Santakumar’s plays are quite intense and that he often deals with various issues in them. Naturally, this quality can be found in the film too,” says Deepak.

Deepak is depicting his character in two time periods, with slight changes to his makeover. On the impetus behind picking the film, Deepak says, “I found it to be an interesting subject in terms of performance, as the role carried enough scope for me to perform. This role certainly required some serious effort.”

Prayaga Martin plays the love interest. A first-look poster featuring the two actors in a sombre moment has been released online. The film also has Shine Tom Chacko and Lal essaying important characters. Indrans plays the dad of Deepak’s character while Sudish plays Prayaga’s.

Rajeev Kumar is backing it under the banner of Bioscope Talkies. Antonio Michael shot the film which has been edited by V Saajan. The shoot took place in Kozhikode, Kanyakumari, and Ajmer.
Aside from Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam, Deepak has completed shooting for Instagraamam, a web series directed by Mridul Nair. The makers are currently on the lookout for the right OTT platform to release it.

Deepak Parambol on his upcoming release directed by Shyju Anthikad and co-starring Prayaga Martin

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Parambol Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp