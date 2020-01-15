Prachi Tehlan in talks to join Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s 'Ram'

By Express News Service

Mamangam actor Prachi Tehlan has revealed she is in talks to appear in Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s Ram.

Sharing a picture of herself alongside Mohanlal, Prachi wrote that she has not yet confirmed

her involvement and will take a call only once she is done with the script.

“This will always be memorable until my last breath,” said Prachi on meeting Mohanlal. “He is full of life. Very sweet and charming and very adorable. We couldn’t speak at length but the little interaction I had, he told me he saw Mamangam and suggested my name for Ram, which is a huge compliment and motivation for me.”

The filming of Ram commenced recently. Mohanlal is paired opposite Trisha Krishnan in the film, which also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Durga Krishna, Leona Lishoy, and Adil Hussain. The film sees Mohanlal collaborating for the second time with director Jeethu after Drishyam.