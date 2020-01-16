Home Entertainment Malayalam

Navya Nair returns in V K Prakash feature 'Oruthee'

Titled Oruthee, the movie has the actor portraying a unique, powerful character.

'Oruthee' poster featuring Navya Nair

By Express News Service

Navya Nair is finally returning to Malayalam cinema after eight years, with director VK Prakash’s next film titled, Oruthee (with the ‘thee’ highlighted). The first-look poster was released by Mammootty and Manju Warrier and carries the tagline: The Fire In You. An enthusiastic Prakash kicked off the shoot at the film’s Kochi location.

Navya is said to be essaying a unique and powerful character in the film. “I’ve been going through a lot of scripts, but the subject of Oruthee has that engaging and thrilling quality I was looking for,” said Navya from the film’s set.

S Suresh Babu (writer of Kanal) has penned the story and screenplay. Jimshi Khalid (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam) is cranking the camera and Lijo Paul is doing the edits. Gopi Sundar and Thakara Band are working on the music. Dr Madhu Vasudevan and Alankode Leelakrishnan wrote the lyrics. Kumbalangi Nights’ Jothish Shankar is the production designer. Benzy Nasar is producing the film under the banner of Benzy Productions.

Navya made her debut in 2001 with Ishtam and later attained her breakthrough in director Ranjith’s 2002 film, Nandanam, which also starred Prithviraj. Oruthee comes eight years after Scene Onnu Nammude Veedu, Navya’s last Malayalam film. Aside from Oruthee, Prakash is also preparing to direct Jayasurya in a biopic of ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan titled Ramasethu.

