Renji Panicker to replace Lal in the thriller 'Kaval'

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Suresh Gopi and Lal will be starring in Nithin Renji Panicker’s second film Kaval. The latest update is that Lal has been replaced with Renji Panicker, as the former is currently tied up with other commitments.

Lal is currently part of Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil film Karnan, starring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan.

Kaval is being touted as an action thriller-cum-family drama. It also stars Zaya David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev among others. Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the film, which is set to go on floors on January 25th.

National award winner Nikhil S Praveen has been roped in as director of photography and Mansoor Muthootti as editor. Ranjin Raj will be working on the music.