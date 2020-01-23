Asif Ali-Rajeev Ravi film gets a title, filming of 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' to begin soon

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier about Asif Ali collaborating for the first time with director Rajeev Ravi in a police story based on a true incident. The film, scripted by a real-life police officer-cum-actor Sibi Thomas, has been titled Kuttavum Shikshayum and will begin production by January end.

Sibi, who made his acting debut in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has co-written the script with journalist Sreejith Divakaran. Their material is based on a real robbery that happened in Kasargod. Filming is expected to happen in Kerala and Rajasthan in two schedules.



Asif will be playing a police officer in the film. He will be joined by actors Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Senthil Krishna (Chalakudikaaran Changathi fame), and Alencier Ley.

Thottappan fame Suresh Rajan has been roped in to crank the camera while B Ajithkumar (Eeda) will take care of editing duties. Arun Kumar VR is bankrolling the film under the banner of Filmroll Productions.



Rajeev Ravi is currently engaged in the post-production work of his recently completed Thuramukham, which stars Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, and Arjun Ashokan.

Asif, who is coming off the success of Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha, has an exciting line-up of films in addition to Kuttavum Shikshayum.



He is expected to appear in B.Tech director Mridul Nair’s Thattum Vellaattam, Sugeeth’s Parannu Parannu, Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum, and M Padmakumar’s next film.



Asif recently completed shooting for RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho. He has also co-starred with Parvathy in Rachiyamma, one of the segments of an upcoming anthology film.