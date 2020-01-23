It's a wrap for Indrajith's 'Aaha'

By Express News Service

The shoot of Indrajith’s sports drama Aaha has been wrapped up. Also featuring Ashwin Kumar and Amit Chakkalakkal, the film is directed by debutant Bibin Paul Samuel. The film is expected to release in theatres soon.

Tharangam-fame Santhy Balachandran plays one of the female leads. The vadam vali-based film is being touted as a realistic, full-fledged sports film from start to finish. Scriptwriter Tobit Chirayath has used as his inspiration the famous vadam vali team called Aaha Neeloor from Pala, Kottayam.



Prem Abraham is bankrolling the film which has been photographed by Rahul Balachandran and edited by Bibin Paul himself. Sayanora Philip has composed the music.