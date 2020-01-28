Home Entertainment Malayalam

A victim of conspiracy: Dileep to HC

Dileep said the trial and proceedings based on the present chargesheet framed by the trial court would be unheard of in the history of criminal law.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep, accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, approached the High Court on Monday seeking to quash the charges framed against him by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court.

Dileep said the trial and proceedings based on the present chargesheet framed by the trial court would be unheard of in the history of criminal law.

He said charge number 14 said first accused Pulsar Suni, ninth accused Sanil Kumar, alias Mesthiri Sanil, and tenth accused Vishnu hatched a criminal conspiracy for doing the illegal act of procuring money from Dileep by intimidating him and thereby committed the offence under Section 120 (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. While charge number 16 pointed out that the ninth and tenth accused abetted Pulsar Suni to criminally intimidate Dileep to obtain money from him and thereby committed the offence under Section 109 read with 506 of IPC. Hence, the victim in the conspiracy part is Dileep and the offenders are accused number one, nine and ten. They were ordered to be tried jointly.

Advocate Sujesh Menon, counsel for Dileep, said in a criminal case trial, the victim and accused cannot be tried together. The petitioner pointed out that there is not even a remote allegation of a criminal conspiracy among accused Suni, nine and ten or hatching a criminal conspiracy to commit the offence. Hence, the charges framed by the trial court are illegal and the trial of the petitioner on the basis of these charges will result in a gross miscarriage of justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dileep Actress abduction case
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp