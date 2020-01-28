A victim of conspiracy: Dileep to HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep, accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, approached the High Court on Monday seeking to quash the charges framed against him by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court.

Dileep said the trial and proceedings based on the present chargesheet framed by the trial court would be unheard of in the history of criminal law.

He said charge number 14 said first accused Pulsar Suni, ninth accused Sanil Kumar, alias Mesthiri Sanil, and tenth accused Vishnu hatched a criminal conspiracy for doing the illegal act of procuring money from Dileep by intimidating him and thereby committed the offence under Section 120 (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. While charge number 16 pointed out that the ninth and tenth accused abetted Pulsar Suni to criminally intimidate Dileep to obtain money from him and thereby committed the offence under Section 109 read with 506 of IPC. Hence, the victim in the conspiracy part is Dileep and the offenders are accused number one, nine and ten. They were ordered to be tried jointly.

Advocate Sujesh Menon, counsel for Dileep, said in a criminal case trial, the victim and accused cannot be tried together. The petitioner pointed out that there is not even a remote allegation of a criminal conspiracy among accused Suni, nine and ten or hatching a criminal conspiracy to commit the offence. Hence, the charges framed by the trial court are illegal and the trial of the petitioner on the basis of these charges will result in a gross miscarriage of justice.