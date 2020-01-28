First look of 'Pada' reveals the principal cast

By Express News Service

The first look of the much anticipated Pada has been revealed, confirming the presence of actors Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan in the film which is based on true events.

Pada is the second film of director Kamal KM, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed Hindi film, I.D (2012), starring Geetanjali Thapa. Pada marks Kamal’s Malayalam debut. It has Sameer Thahir behind the camera and Shan Muhammed, the editing.

Ajayan Adat has worked on the sound and Vishnu Vijayan has composed the music. Gokul Das has handled the art department. E4 Entertainment is producing the film. Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban and Joju George are also part of director Martin Prakkat’s next film which started rolling recently.