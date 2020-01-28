Suraj Venjaramoodu to team up with Manju Warrier?

By Express News Service

As per reports, Suraj Venjaramoodu will be starring opposite Manju Warrier in director Harikumar’s upcoming film titled Auto Rickshawkarante Bharya. Said to be based on M Mukundan’s short story of the same name, Harikumar will be directing it from Mukundan’s screenplay.

There are also reports that the film will be shot in Mahe. An official announcement is awaited in this regard. Harikumar last directed Clint, starring Unni Mukundan and Rima Kallingal. Manju, who was last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi, will be seen next in Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattam, and a horror thriller titled Chaturmukham. Suraj’s last film was Driving Licence.