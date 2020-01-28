Suresh Gopi joins the set of 'Kaval'

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi with

Nithin Renji Panicker

The filming of director Nithin Renji Panicker’s second project, Kaval, commenced on Saturday. Suresh Gopi has joined the sets of the film, which also stars Renji Panicker as one of the main leads.

The latter has replaced actor Lal, who is currently busy with the shoot of Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil film, Karnan, starring Dhanush. A filmmaker-turned-actor, Renji is known for scripting some of Suresh Gopi’s biggest hits, including Commissioner, Ekalavyan and Thalasthanam.

Kaval is being touted as an action thriller-cum-family drama and also stars Zaya David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev among others. Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the film.

National award winner Nikhil S Praveen has been roped in as director of photography and Mansoor Muthootti as editor. Ranjin Raj is working on the music.