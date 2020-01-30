Home Entertainment Malayalam

Arjun Ashokan’s next goes on floors

Member Rameshan is one among Arjun’s upcoming line-up of films which also includes Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Manoj Vasudev’s Khajuraho Dreams.

Published: 30th January 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ashokan

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Arjun Ashokan has signed his new film, 'Member Rameshan 9th Ward', a political drama written and directed by newcomers Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul. The shoot of the film has commenced.

Sharing a picture of himself from the set, Arjun wrote, “Brand new day. Brand new beginning. Brand new movie. Cheers to life.” The female lead is played by Gayathri Ashokan. The cast also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon, Indrans, and Shabareesh Varma. The film is being produced by Boban and Moly under the banner of Boban and Moly Entertainments.The technical crew comprises cinematographer Eldho Isaac and editor Deepu Joseph. The music is being composed by Kailas Menon.Member Rameshan is one among Arjun’s upcoming line-up of films which also includes Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Manoj Vasudev’s Khajuraho Dreams.

