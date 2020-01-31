Film on Rohingya refugees 'Kaattu Kadal Athirukal' set to release today

By Express News Service

A film on Rohingya refugees, Kaattu Kadal Athirukal, is finally releasing in theatres today. Directed by Samad Mankada, the film produced by EK Shaji was cleared recently by the CBFC after omitting references to cows and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Anu Mohan, Leona Lishoy, Kailash, Anil Murali, Dr. Anil Venugopal, and Saran play the principal characters along with a real-life Tibetan refugee named Dawa Lhamo.

The film, which also talks about citizenship, nationalism and casteism, had run into a roadblock earlier after being told that the issues discussed by the film could impact the country’s relationship with neighbourhood nations.