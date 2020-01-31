Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next titled 'Disco' ; to be shot in Las Vegas

S Hareesh, who wrote Jallikattu, has penned the script which has Indrajith, Chemban Vinod and Mukesh attached

Actor Indrajith

By Express News Service

Following Jallikattu and his upcoming Chuzhali, director Lijo Jose Pellissery will start work on a new project titled Disco. The maverick filmmaker is reportedly assembling a stellar line-up of actors which includes Indrajith, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Mukesh. The film is expected to be shot mostly in Las Vegas.
S Hareesh, who scripted Jallikattu, is collaborating with Lijo once again for Disco. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of ‘Burning Man’, a cultural event held annually in Nevada, United States. Lijo is planning to start shooting by August.

The casting of the remaining actors is currently underway. A host of international actors are also expected to be part of the film.

Apparently, Lijo had envisioned Disco eight years ago with Indrajith in mind, but the project got delayed due to various factors. Indrajith enjoys a fruitful collaboration with the director, having worked with him on four films beginning with his directorial debut Nayakan (2010), followed by City of God (2011), Amen (2013), and Double Barrel (2015).

Disco will mark Chemban’s ninth collaboration with Lijo. The actor, who made his screenwriting debut recently with Angamaly Diaries, has been part of all of Lijo’s films, including Chuzhali. However, this is the first time that Mukesh will be working with Lijo. The veteran actor was last seen opposite Asif Ali in Underworld.

Lijo recently completed filming of Chuzhali, a secretive project which also stars Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Vinay Forrt, and Dileesh Pothan in addition to Chemban.

