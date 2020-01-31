WATCH | First 'Trance' footage in music video ‘Noolupoya’ cranks up the hype

By Express News Service

It’s not every day that you see a music video which also doubles as a sort of trailer for an upcoming film.

The makers of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming 'Trance' are pulling out all stops to generate excitement for their film, by releasing one impressive promo material after another.

After releasing the first song lyric video ‘Raat’, the team has now given us a glimpse of Fahadh and Nazriya through a music video titled ‘Noolupoya’.

The well-edited footage reveals just the right amount of information, the most important of which is Fahadh’s character, a vigorous motivational trainer called Viju Prasad, who is shown trying to motivate a group of aged participants by shouting “I’m a champion!” repeatedly.

We also see the character putting up posters which read, “If you are a loser reading this poster, contact Viju Prasad to be a winner”, appearing in campy motivational videos, and training himself to speak in an American accent.

Needless to say, these sequences have cranked up the hype.

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, 'Trance' also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Soubin Shahir, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, and Dileesh Pothan. The film arrives in theatres on February 14.