Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Churuli' trailer is shrouded in mist and mystery

The silence surrounding the trailer release complements the theme set in the scenes as well, with mist-laden sets, uncensored swearing and Chemban Vinod donning a salt and pepper beard.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer, 'Churuli'.

A still from the trailer, 'Churuli'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Without much of a marketing hullabaloo, the trailer of Lijo Jose Pellissery's latest "Churuli" hit YouTube today to an unsuspecting audience.

The silence surrounding the trailer release complements the theme set in the scenes as well, with mist-laden sets, uncensored swearing and Chemban Vinod donning a salt and pepper beard. What else is needed to make a fiery concoction of a hypnotic thriller?

A still from the trailer. (Photo | Twitter)

The bits we got to see in the short was shrouded in mystery, leaving little to go on with. The title of the movie itself suggests a spiral maze that we get to see rolling out in action.

WATCH TRAILER

Set in what looks like Kerala's forest fringes of the Western Ghats, the trailer presents a visual representation of a reality where Vinay Fort is accompanying Chemban Vinod on a journey, while a narration plays in the background - of an ancient folklore about a 'Thirumeni' (Brahmin) who sets out in search of 'Perumadan' (phantom). 

The movie was made under 19 days, according to reports. But this is not the first time the Angamaly Diaries director has pulled off such a feat; Ee Ma Yow was reportedly completed in under three weeks. 

The acclaimed director had earlier on Facebook said, "For me cinema is not a money making machinery but a medium to express my vision. So from today onwards, I am an Independent filmmaker. I will use all the money I raise from cinema to fuel better cinema and nothing else. I will screen my cinema anywhere I feel is right because I am the creator of it."

After watching the trailer of 'Churuli', seems like he's set a path of his own in the Malayalam cinema world. 

Film credits:

Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery

Produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose

Story by Vinoy Thomas

Adapted screenplay by S Hareesh 

DOP by Madhu Neelakandan

