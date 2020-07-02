Second song from 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' released

Amazon Prime Video and Friday Music Company have released a second song, Alhamdulilah, from Sufiyum Sujatayum. Sufi music is a prominent element of the romantic musical drama which stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.
The song has been sung by Sudeep Palanad and Amrutha Suresh. The romantic track, that showcases the beginning of a love story between the characters played by Dev and Aditi, has been composed by Sudeep Palanad from the lyrics written by BK Hari Narayan.
The film is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on July 3. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum is being produced by Vijay Babu under his Friday Film House banner.
