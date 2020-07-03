Babu Antony’s 'Powerstar' to be a full-fledged action film

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Omar Lulu will be doing a full-fledged action film starring Babu Antony, titled Powerstar.

This is the first time that the director, who is known for making youth-friendly entertainers, is trying his hand at action. A graphical rendering of Babu Antony’s look in the film has been revealed by the makers.

Powerstar is being billed as a mass action entertainer with ‘no songs, no heroine, only fights’.

It will also see the comeback of noted screenwriter Dennis Joseph (Rajavinte Makan, Nair Saab).

Babu Antony’s last major appearance was in 2018’s Kayamkulam Kochunni starring Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal. He had a small part in the Nivin Pauly-starrer Mikhael.

Ratheesh Anedath is producing Powerstar under the banner of Virtual Films. Baburaj, Riyaz Khan, Abu Salim, and Bineesh Bastin are part of the cast aside from a few names from Hollywood and Kannada cinema. Omar said the big-budget film will aim for a realistic tone while keeping its mass appeal intact. Mangaluru, Kasaragod, and Kochi will be the primary locations of the film, which will be released in both Malayalam and Kannada.Powerstar is expected to be the biggest film of both Omar Lulu and Babu Antony’s careers. The team is currently engaged in the pre-production process with a plan to start filming in October provided the lockdown restrictions are eased by then.