Filming of Joju George’s 'Aviyal' completed

By Express News Service

The filming of Joju George-starrer Aviyal has been completed. Also starring Anaswara Rajan and newcomer Sirajuddin in lead roles, the film is bankrolled by Sujith Surendran under the banner of Pocket SQ2 Productions.

Aviyal revolves around the four stages—childhood, adolescence, youth, and old age—in the life of a music-obsessed man born in Kannur.

It has been scripted by Shanil, who previously wrote Philips and the Monkey Pen. Since the makers wanted the characters to look convincing, the film was shot over a two-year period which gave enough time for the actors to alter their physical appearance.

Aviyal also features Ketaki Narayan (Underworld), Athmiya (Joseph), Anjali Nair, Swathi and Dain Davis, among others. Four cinematographers —Sudeep Elamon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum), Jimshi Khalid (Kappela), Ravi K Chandran, and Jibu Jacob—shot the film in Kannur, Goa and Kodaikanal, with editing duties handled by Rahman Mohammed Ali and Lijo Paul.Manu Manjith, Nissam Hussain, Mathan, Jis Joy have penned the lyrics to which Shankar Sharma and Sarath composed the music. Renganath Ravee is in charge of the sound design. Acclaimed art director Vinesh Banglan is also part of the team.