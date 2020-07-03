STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actor Mohanlal recalls working with Saroj Khan in 'Iruvar'

The late dance master choreographed Mohanlal for the song 'Vennila Vennila' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the Tamil movie released in 1997.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the nation mourned the sudden demise of ace choreographer Saroj Khan, Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal on Friday recalled working with her for the movie 'Iruvar.'

The late dance master choreographed Mohanlal for the song 'Vennila Vennila' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the Tamil movie released in 1997.

The seasoned actor addressed Khan as a "true legend".

"Saroj KhanJi was a true legend and I consider myself blessed to work with her for the song "Vennila Vennila ..." from the Movie 'Iruvar," the 60-year-old actor tweeted.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, too, paid his respects and tribute to the legendary choreographer on Twitter. Saroj Khan was his first choreographer for the movie 'DADDY'

A known dancer himself, Arjun explained how much he admired Khan for her "incredible body of work"

"Saroj Ji ! A Legendary choreographer no more . She was my 1st choreographer ever in the movie " DADDY " . I have always admired her incredible body of work . A precious & a irreplaceable jewel in Indian Cinema," he tweeted.

Apart from a solo picture of Khan, the 37-year-old actor also shared two throwback pictures of him practicing dance.

"I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones . RIP #Sarojkhan ji," he further wrote.

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs.

Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saroj Khan Saroj Khan death Mohanlal on Saroj Khan death Mohanlal Vennila Vennila
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp