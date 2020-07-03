Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Anna Rajan join Randu
It is being bankrolled by Prajeev S under the banner of Heavenly Movies. Prajeev was a co-producer of the critically acclaimed Rajisha Vijayan-starrer Finals.
Published: 03rd July 2020 09:03 AM | Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:03 AM | A+A A-
Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Anna Reshma Rajan are teaming up for Randu, a film directed by Sujith Lal and penned by Binulal Unni.
It is being bankrolled by Prajeev S under the banner of Heavenly Movies. Prajeev was a co-producer of the critically acclaimed Rajisha Vijayan-starrer Finals.
The teaser poster was released by Mammootty and Mohanlal. The film will have Indrans, Tini Tom, Irshad, Sudhi Koppa, Mala Parvathy, Aneesh G Menon and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles.
Aneesh Lal will be cranking the camera, and Manoj Kannoth will handle the editing. M Jayachandran will compose the tunes to the lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed.Vishnu Unnikrishnan was last seen in Big Brother and Anna Rajan in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.