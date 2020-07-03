STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Anna Rajan join Randu

It is being bankrolled by Prajeev S under the banner of Heavenly Movies. Prajeev was a co-producer of the critically acclaimed Rajisha Vijayan-starrer Finals.

Published: 03rd July 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Anna Ranjan

By Express News Service

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Anna Reshma Rajan are teaming up for Randu, a film directed by Sujith Lal and penned by Binulal Unni.



The teaser poster was released by Mammootty and Mohanlal. The film will have Indrans, Tini Tom, Irshad, Sudhi Koppa, Mala Parvathy, Aneesh G Menon and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles. 

Aneesh Lal will be cranking the camera, and Manoj Kannoth will handle the editing. M Jayachandran will compose the tunes to the lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed.Vishnu Unnikrishnan was last seen in Big Brother and Anna Rajan in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

