Association of Malayalam Movie Artists meeting disperses without discussing crucial issues

Meanwhile, the Palarivattom police said no action was taken against the A.M.M.A members as they did not proceed with the meeting after they were briefed on containment zone regulations.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

A.M.M.A general secretary Idavela Babu

A.M.M.A general secretary Idavela Babu (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crucial meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) held on Sunday dispersed without discussing crucial issues, including a pay cut for actors, in the wake of COVID pandemic, after police intervened. Officers asked the A.M.M.A office-bearers to disperse the meeting since Chakkaraparambu -- the venue of the conclave -- is situated in containment zone. Idavela Babu, general secretary, A.M.M.A, said the meeting broke up without discussing the issues as it was scheduled without knowing that the hotel would fall in the containment zone.

“When we booked the hall, the area had not been declared as a containment zone. The COVID situation is getting worse and once the police informed us that the hotel is also a paid quarantine facility, we did not hold the meeting,” he said. Babu said the issues, including the pay cut of actors and post-COVID 19 steps, should be addressed from the side of the actors and these will figure at the next meeting.

“The date for the meeting will be finalised later as per the convenience of the executive committee members,” he said. Earlier, a group of people led by Youth Congress leaders rushed to the hotel where the meeting was scheduled demanding that the meeting cannot be allowed since the venue is situated in a containment zone. Meanwhile, the Palarivattom police said no action was taken against the A.M.M.A members as they did not proceed with the meeting after they were briefed on containment zone regulations.

