Vinod and Ayesha's love turns eight: Nivin, Vineeth bring back memories of 'Thattathin Marayathu'

By Online Desk

Vinod and Ayesha's love turns eight today. 'Thattathin Marayathu' turned everyone into Nivin Pauly-fans, and normalized Isha Talwar's 'thattam' (hijab), and did much more to the youth of Kerala.

The movie is not different from the hundreds of love stories we come across as shorts, full-fledged films or music videos even, but the way it has been made - leaves viewers feeling funny, in a good way, as if the butterflies in your stomach are going berserk.

Nivin Pauly, to commemorate this anniversary, shared stills from the set of 'Thattathin Marayathu', where fimmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan teaches the actor poses - which are now display pictures, wallpapers, and sometimes even seen painted on the sides of sleeper buses.

He also shared an artwork of @joyalart who illustrates the college of Payyanur and many of the famous scenes from the movie around it.

While Vineeth Sreenivasan shared a memory. He posted a handwritten note beside the poster of his second film.

The note read, "One or two years ago, in the month of July...

Even when heavy rain was pouring down, during the release of "Malarvadi Arts Club", my directorial debut, you were all there at the theatre with support.

Even if it isn't raining that heavily, there's some rain, and once again, it's another July.

This time, its not a story of friendship, it's a story of love hidden by a hijab.

Hoping to you see you all.

With love, Vineeth Sreenivasan"

The note reads like it was written at the time of the release in 2012.

His second movie set the precendent for the way the industry looked at romantic film - for example - dreamy shots. The movie took us through a one-of-a-kind visual experience.

Here is what we feel like when movies like 'Thattathin Marayathu' are made.

"Olu aa thattamittu kazhinjal ente Saare, pinne chuttumullathonnum kanan pattoolla."

(When she wears her hijab, my sir, nothing else is visible.)