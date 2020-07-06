STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vinod and Ayesha's love turns eight: Nivin, Vineeth bring back memories of 'Thattathin Marayathu'

Nivin Pauly, to commemorate this anniversary, shared a still from the set of 'Thattathin Marayathu'.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Thattathin Maryathu'

Still from 'Thattathin Maryathu' (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Vinod and Ayesha's love turns eight today. 'Thattathin Marayathu' turned everyone into Nivin Pauly-fans, and normalized Isha Talwar's 'thattam' (hijab), and did much more to the youth of Kerala.  

The movie is not different from the hundreds of love stories we come across as shorts, full-fledged films or music videos even, but the way it has been made - leaves viewers feeling funny, in a good way, as if the butterflies in your stomach are going berserk. 

Nivin Pauly, to commemorate this anniversary, shared stills from the set of 'Thattathin Marayathu', where fimmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan teaches the actor poses - which are now display pictures, wallpapers, and sometimes even seen painted on the sides of sleeper buses.

He also shared an artwork of @joyalart who illustrates the college of Payyanur and many of the famous scenes from the movie around it. 

While Vineeth Sreenivasan shared a memory. He posted a handwritten note beside the poster of his second film. 

The note read, "One or two years ago, in the month of July...

Even when heavy rain was pouring down, during the release of "Malarvadi Arts Club", my directorial debut, you were all there at the theatre with support. 

Even if it isn't raining that heavily, there's some rain, and once again, it's another July. 

This time, its not a story of friendship, it's a story of love hidden by a hijab. 

Hoping to you see you all.

With love,  Vineeth Sreenivasan"

The note reads like it was written at the time of the release in 2012.

His second movie set the precendent for the way the industry looked at romantic film - for example - dreamy shots. The movie took us through a one-of-a-kind visual experience. 

Here is what we feel like when movies like 'Thattathin Marayathu' are made. 

"Olu aa thattamittu kazhinjal ente Saare, pinne chuttumullathonnum kanan pattoolla."

(When she wears her hijab, my sir, nothing else is visible.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
8 years of thattathin marayathu Thattathin Marayathu 8 years Thattathin Marayathu Nivin Pauly Vineeth Sreenivasan Isha Talwar
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp