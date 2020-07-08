STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Job Kurian’s new release ‘Kaalam’ tribute to his great grandmother

Job Kurian’s new release ‘Kaalam’ from the Hope Project is a tribute to his great grandmother, a strong woman who earned her place in the world
 

Singer Job Kurian

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Job Kurian is not just a voice out of this world. As a musician, he played a big role in making independent music popular among Malayalis—those with a very south Indian ring. The songs from his dream project ‘Hope’ became very popular upon release, which also set high standards in videography and production. ‘Kaalam’, the latest from Hope Project, was released last weeks. The soulful vocals and lingering nostalgia has already made this track quite popular online. 

Kaalam is a song close to Job’s heart, as it is a tribute to Theresa Joseph (Kochelayamma), great grandmother of the Kalappurackal family, of which he was a part of. She was a planter, social activist and served as headmistress of Cotton Hill School. “The song reflects my gratitude to this strong character, a woman who worked hard for our family and society. A part of the land inherited by our family was built on her blood and sweat. Even I was fortunate enough to benefit from it. What increased my respect for her was the fact that she donated half of her assets to charitable institutions. She was a kind, inspiring woman,” says Job.

The song was shot in Vithura, where Job’s dream home stands. The song’s visuals imagine Kochelayamma’s return to the land, to visit Job’s home. She is elated to see how well the generations have maintained what she created. Uma K P, Anoop Mohandas, and Job form the cast of this song directed and composed by Job. “What we see or experience in life can be real, or mere illusions. The song is my love for Kochelayamma through my music,” adds Job.

Engandiyoor Chandrasekharan penned the lyrics while Vipin Chandran worked behind the camera. Chandrakanth C K managed the editing and colouring. “I always believe in teamwork. Fortunately, I always get the perfect team for my projects. The output will be magical if there’s an organic connection within the team. Hope Project got attention as everyone associated with it gave their best. They all know how difficult it is to conceive an independent project,” says Job.

The song has received around 1.2 lakh views on YouTube since its release. Job is quite overwhelmed by the feedback. “Many from the music industry appreciated the song, which is as good as getting an award. Also, many viewers messaged me saying they remembered their ancestors while watching ‘Kaalam’. Though I don’t believe that the number of views decides the merit of a song, I’m elated to see that my song is being watched by many.”

The project will have one more song titled ‘Hey’. “It might cross over to a different genre. I hope to start working on it after the lockdown,” he says. Job also misses the stage and concerts. “It is a terrible feeling. Live performances used to be our main source of income, and joy as an artist,” he says. Job is using the time to complete pending projects and get better at the piano. He also believes that the music industry will be back in all it’s glory once the pandemic is contained. “There will be a light at the end of the tunnel. Live performances will be back in full swing once social distancing norms end. But we will have to wait it out and be responsible till then,” he says.

