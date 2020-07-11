Prithviraj's 'Kaduva' with director Shaji Kailas to roll soon

By Express News Service

We had reported in last October that Prithviraj will be teaming up with director Shaji Kailas again for an action-thriller titled Kaduva. The makers have now released a second-look poster hinting that the film will commence production once the pandemic situation improves.

It has been revealed recently that Prithviraj’s character is based on a real-life figure who also happens to be the protagonist of Suresh Gopi’s 250th project—a piece of information that led Kaduva scriptwriter Jinu Abraham to approach the court alleging that his story sounds similar to the latter’s.

The court has imposed a stay on the Suresh Gopi project, which has a script by Shibin Francis that debutant Mathews Thomas was set to direct. Mathews once worked as Jinu’s assistant. However, veteran screenwriter Renji Panicker, who first developed a script based on the same person for Shaji Kailas many years ago, recently rubbished these claims. Shaji had sought Renji’s approval before going ahead with Jinu’s script of Kaduva.Supriya Menon is producing Kaduva under Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.