Shoot of Sooraj Tom’s new film 'Better Half' progressing at Kochi

Director Sooraj Tom, known for Pa. Va and Ente Mezuthiri Athazhangal, is coming up with a web film titled Better Half.

Still from Director Sooraj Tom's new film 'Better Half'

By Express News Service

Director Sooraj Tom, known for Pa. Va and Ente Mezuthiri Athazhangal, is coming up with a web film titled Better Half. As per the makers, the film will explore the nature of relationships and slowly deteriorating family values. Actor Jomon K John, who was seen in Mangalyam Thanthunanena and Mera Naam Shaji, plays the male lead while Megha Thomas of Oru Njarazhcha fame plays the female lead. Kottayam Ramesh (Ayyappanum Koshiyum), Dr Rony David and Sreesham are also part of the cast.

Dr PG Varghese is bankrolling the film under the banner of Indian Evangelical Team. Ajeesh P Thomas, who wrote Pa.Va and the recent Soubin Shahir-Suraj Venjaramoodu film Vikruthi, has penned the script. Samson Kottoor (Traffic, Melvilasam) has composed the music and background score.The team is shooting the film by following all the safety precautions at Kochi and Thodupuzha, in two schedules.Meanwhile, the Tamil and Hindi versions of Sooraj’s viral short film Sarbath has been released. The Covid-19 awareness film will also be released in Telugu and Kannada soon.

