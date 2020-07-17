Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Lekshmi reteam for Bismi Special

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be collaborating together again after Njandukalude Naattil Oru Idavela. Titled Bismi Special, the film will be directed by debutant Rajesh Ravi and produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters (Bangalore Days, Padayottam).

The announcement was made on the 10th anniversary of Nivin’s career. Congratulating the actor, the makers said, “On this special day, Weekend Blockbusters is happy to announce our 6th production, titled Bismi Special with Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, produced by Sophia Paul.”

Rajesh Ravi will be directing a script he co-wrote with Rahul Ramesh and Sanu Majeed. Sanu Varghese (Android Kunjappan) is on board as director of photography while Shafique Mohammad Ali will handle the editing. Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights) will be composing the music.