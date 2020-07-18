Another of Kerala's gifts to the world: The powerful and timeless words of MT Vasudevan Nair

Ashitha Jayaprakash By

Online Desk

Memories of legendary author, director and scriptwriter MT Vasudevan Nair's works came flooding back on his 87th birthday on July 15.

He is not from my generation -- his films and books were enjoyed by my parents -- but the timelessness of his works have successfully created a universal fanbase of cinema lovers of all ages.

Let’s take a look at some of his movies that will be watched and re-watched for years to come.

Oru Vadakan Veeragatha (1989)

Direction: Hariharan

The historical film set in 16th century northern Kerala revolves around the adopted son of the Chekavar clan, Chandu. It has been hailed as one of the greatest Indian films of all time.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2001)

Direction: Hariharan

Another historical period drama set in 18th century Kerala, a period when the British is taking over India, one small kingdom at a time.

The film is set in 1796, four years after the occupation of Malabar by the British East India Company, near the end of the Pazhassi revolt in 1797 led by Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja of Kottayam house.

Perumthachan (1991)

Direction: Ajayan

Late actor Thilakan, who essayed the role of Perumthachan, gave life to the character of a proud Malayali caught up in a world dictated by caste. Perumthachan literally means a carpenter. The movie brings to light the caste hierarchy and how people must conform to it above anything else. A must-watch movie about Kerala society and the intricacies of familial relations in the south.

Thazhvaram (1990)

Direction: Bharathan

A revenge thriller on par with movies of the same genre today, Thazhavaram is all about suspense, revenge and gore. And Mohanlal’s acting prowess is on full display as a man of mystery who's new in town, or in this case, a valley. How the film makes us care for a vengeful man, is when it wins.

Vaishali (1988)

Direction: Bharathan

This is based on a substory, as told in the Mahabharata by Vyasa to King Yudhishtira, about a young ‘devadasi’ woman sent on a mission. It's a movie mainly about betrayal, and then of power, concepts that stand the test of time even today.

Oru Cheru Punchiri (2000)

Direction: MT

A film about an elderly village couple still in love -- that’s about it. A classic that proves that less is more. The former real estate agent and his wife live a contented life looking after their little farm, often finishing each other’s sentences even at their age. It’s a sweet film by MT about an enduring love story.

Ennu Swantham Janakikutty (1998)

Direction: Hariharan

One of the only Malayalam movies that pinched my heart when the ‘ghost’ in the movie vanished. The kind-hearted ‘yakshi’ and the bond between her and the protagonist – a teenager, who’s just paving her way through hormones and relatives’ opinions – leave you rooting for more.

Sukrutham (1994)

Direction: Hariharan

Mammootty plays a role of journalist who just discovers that he is suffering from terminal cancer. What he does after, holds the most intrigue. His life journey transforms after meeting an exciting new friend back at his hometown. The film comes with a lot of twists and turns always keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.

Asuravithu (1968)

Direction: A Vincent

A story about how a young Malayali man fights injustice in a caste-driven society. Prem Nazir gives his best as a Nair son defying social norms, and goes and lives with his Muslim friend. A must-watch for those who want to explore how a household fundamentally based on a feudal system worked – which still exists in Kerala, or rather the remnants of it.

Oppol (1981)

Director: K. S. Sethumadhavan

Appu, the young protagonist, is bothered after his mother (who he thinks is his sister) leaves him after her marriage. The film explores the Freudian theory of the Oedipus complex, which revolves around the psychosexual stages of development that describes a child's feelings of desire for his or her opposite-sex parent and jealousy or anger toward the same-sex parent.

(Graphic | Harish Narayanan)

Some of his other great movies include Sadayam, Amrutham Gamaya, Nakhakshathangal, Utharam, Adiyozhukkukal, Panchagni, Nirmalyam, Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, Kuttyedathi.

Rather than the grandeur of the sets, it was the plot and quality of the content in the epics made by him and S Hariharan back in the 70s and 80s that make them timeless. Unlike the epics we get to see today that have graphic designers roped in from Hollywood.

MT's hallmark is that he doesn’t stick to a genre. There is a variety of storylines - from describing the intricacies of living as a teenage woman in one of Kerala’s small villages to a man’s revenge story which takes place in the hills.

Familial relationships in a society built on a cruel caste hierarchy are an underlying theme in all of his movies, which show how Kerala had place for both the feudal landlord as well as the communist labourer-turned-fighter.