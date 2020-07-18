'Instagraamam' teaser launched by Dileep, Asif Ali, and Tamannah Bhatia

By Express News Service

We reported last year that BTech-fame Mridul Nair is helming a web series called Instagraamam. The makers have now released the first teaser. The footage was launched by Dileep, Asif Ali, Aashiq Abu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tamannah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez and a host of other celebrities. Featuring mainstream actors Deepak Parambol, Sunny Wayne and Saniya Iyyappan, the series has completed the production process and is gearing up for streaming soon.

Mridul had informed us earlier that the light-hearted series, shot in Kannur, is relatively ambitious and will have the look and feel of a major international series akin to those found on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.The series consists of 10 episodes which revolve around a group of characters and their relationships in a picturesque hamlet.