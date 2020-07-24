Moothon selected to compete at New York Indian film festival

By Express News Service

Director Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon will begin screening today at the New York Indian Film Festival which will run until August 2. The film is also making its OTT debut at the same time. It will be available for streaming on Zee5 from today.The film has been nominated in four categories - Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Child Actor.

Moothon stars Nivin Pauly, Shobita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Shashank Arora (Titli), and Roshan Mathew. Nivin, Roshan and Sanjana Dipu have won raves from all corners for their emotionally charged performances. Nivin plays a conflicted gangster with a painful past.

Geetu directed the film from her own screenplay with Hindi dialogues by Anurag Kashyap (Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur). Roshan recently made his Hindi debut in Kashyap’s Netflix film Choked.

Moothon is backed by JAR Pictures jointly with Kashyap.