Sathyan Anthikad unsure of Mammootty project?

By Express News Service

We had reported last year that director Sathyan Anthikad is planning to team up with writer Iqbal Kuttipuram (Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Oru Indian Pranayakadha) for a project that has Mammootty attached. The plan was to start filming around April to bring it out as an Onam release. However, it had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

As per new reports doing the rounds, Sathyan is unsure of proceeding with the project as the Covid-19 situation has caused him to rethink the possibility of making a film out of a script which, according to him, addresses a topical issue. The film was supposed to reunite Anthikad and Mammootty after 22 years. He has previously directed the actor in eight films, including Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu, Golandhara Vartha, and No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North. Their last collaboration was Oraal Mathram.

Mammootty also made a special appearance in Anthikad’s Gandhinagar 2nd Street. Anthikad last directed Fahadh Faasil in the blockbuster Njan Prakashan which saw him reuniting with writer-actor Sreenivasan after 16 years. It remains to be seen if the director will come up with a different way to approach the script or do a different project.