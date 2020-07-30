Paka-Revenge: Speaking of retribution

By Express News Service

The six minute long short film 'Paka-Revenge' was the lockdown project of three friends who are also film enthusiasts. Shot on a mobile phone inside a room, the film deals with the thought process of a killer that leads to him committing a murder. Directed by Sambhu Manoj, the film features Abhijith Renjith and Abhijith UB. It was released on the channel The Cue on YouTube.

"It narrates the emotions a murderer goes through. We were curious about it - what goes inside a murderer’s head before he performs an act of revenge. We wanted to do something creative during the lockdown. Shooting and editing was done on the phone," said Sambhu.

A zero budget film, Paka explores the life of people who fear failure and would go to any extent to win. The actors portray both the emotions of a killer and his prey with naturality and versatility.

"This project is also a work of hope. We used limited resources to talk about something complicated and profound. The location was a film workshop space called Box in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to Covid and related financial constraints, we had to part with them.It was also a tribute to our memories with that space," added Sambhu. Hrishikesh is the assistant director and the subtitles were done by Arun Nayar.