STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Safe for social media

Dubai-based Malayali YouTuber Ahmad Kaashekh talks about his passion for content creation and science, and keeping away from social media toxicity

Published: 30th July 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

 Internet stardom is a double-sided sword. It gives you a convenient platform to create and broadcast your content, but is also volatile and unpredictable in many ways. For Dubai-based Malayali influencer Ahmad Muhammed Mustafa Salahudeen (@ahmadalkaashekh on Instagram), content creation has always been one of his passions. Hailing from Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmad was born and raised in Dubai, and his 50,000 odd followers are largely Arabic and Malayali. “I try to balance the content in terms of what each of them would follow. As a content creator, the most important thing you need to look at if you are planning to release content online is quality and consistency. It is important to understand what people want from you, and structure your content accordingly,” he says. 

Also a man of science, he studied applied physics and astronomy and is now employed with the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space sciences & Technology. But if you look through Ahmed’s social media presence, it reveals many more layers of him. He is a singer, automobile enthusiast, stand-up comedian and filmmaker. His initiation to video creation was as the ‘accents guy’. “I can do quite a few international accents. When I was in college, I realised people are quite amused when they hear it. So I thought of doing it for a wider audience, and that is how it all started,” he says.

Though he likes to trade in harmless cliches and situational jokes, Ahmad’s recent video on YouTube where he called out a prominent female TikTok star from the state for deep routed misogyny and manipulation had gone viral. He highlighted clips that justify domestic violence and emotional abuse in the pretext of romantic relationships.

“I was a content creator before TikTok. That process involved shooting, editing, and a lot of work before you actually post something. But the new video sharing platforms let you just record a video, add a filter and put it out there. There is very little effort involved, and so people think they can just say whatever they want,” he says, adding that the content in such platforms is not safe for children. “They have community guidelines, but are hardly followed. There is too much toxicity in it,” adds Ahmad.

According to Ahmad, though his observation on this issue he posted about was far from a roast and more of a reaction, the response he got was extremely narrow-minded. “I was a bit shocked to see how my religion and faith are being quoted and highlighted. I make it a point to never body shame, or pick on anyone’s personal life. But most people don’t stick to such ground rules,” he adds. The 28-year-old is however, picking his battles sensibly. “My idea was never to put anyone down. I was trying to tell people how social media can be a safe and knowledgeable place. But I don’t see a point in being dragged into the negativity cross-fire,” he adds.  

RAPID FIRE 
1. A joke that backfired?
I tried a Trivandrum accent once, which offended few people.
2. Creepiest DM you received on Instagram?Someone asked for a picture of my knee.
3. Malayalam phrase you frequently use?“Thalle, enthirappi”
4. Favourite Kerala cuisine?Porotta and fish
5. Describe social media in two words?Make believe

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp