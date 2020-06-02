STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yuvam teaser promises fun, thrills

Dayyana plays the female lead while Indrans, Sai Kumar, Nedumudi Venu, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Jaffer Idukki are part of the supporting cast. 

Published: 02nd June 2020 09:57 AM

Yuvam is said to be a politically-tinted legal drama with ample doses of humour.

By Express News Service

The teaser of Amit Chakkalakkal starrer Yuvam has been released online by the makers. Debutant Pinku Peter has helmed the film which also stars Dayyana Hameed, Abhishek Raveendran, and Nirmal Palazhi.

Sajith Purushan shot the film with Johnkutty as the editor. As per the Yuvam team, the film is expected to be released theatrically.

A direct OTT release is not being looked at as an option right now. Amit was last seen in the investigation thriller Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolpathakam.

In addition to Yuvam, he is also part of the sports drama Aaha alongside Indrajith Sukumaran and Ashwin Kumar.

